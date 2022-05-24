The case of the notorious “Klawer killer” has been postponed to June as authorities wait for him to be assigned a bed at Valkenberg Hospital. Daniel Smit returned to the Klawer Magistrates’ Court on Monday for the murder of Jerobejin van Wyk, 13.

The disappearance of Jerobejin on 2 February sparked an uproar when it was revealed that Smit caught the child stealing mangoes and chased after him and drove over him. He was allegedly seen picking the teen up and putting him in his bakkie and two days later, it was revealed that human remains were found in the drains at Smit’s home. DNA tests confirmed it was Jerobejin.

Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrates’ Court where he abandoned his bail bid and claimed he was a satanist. BUTCHERED: Jerobejin van Wyk, 13 He faces various charges including murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Last month a shocking report by a psychologist revealed that he is not a satanist but involved in Chinese occult rituals.