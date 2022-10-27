Two animal welfare organisations say banning pit bulls and other dangerous breeds will not solve the problem of irresponsible dog owners. Following a recent dog attack resulting in the death of a 10-year-old in Gqeberha in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has called for the immediate ban of pit bulls in South Africa.

The foundation launched a petition, with more than 40 000 signatures submitted by Wednesday. However, the National SPCA says while it stands in solidarity with the foundation for the protection of the people, it is not in support of banning any animals. Inspector Keshvi Nair, public relations officer for the NSPCA, tells the Daily Voice: “To clarify, the NSPCA never said we are in support of banning any breed of dog or any species of any animal, but we took active steps to bring some stability to what the organisation wants to achieve.

“We met with the founder [of the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation] and agreed that we will call for stronger regulations regarding the keeping and breeding of dangerous and aggressive animals but never once did we say we are in agreement with the banning of animals.” He adds: “The regulations we are calling for is for the breeds to be sterilised and castrated and for there to be stronger regulations. “People need to have permits to own these animals because we need to face the fact that the reason we are in this mess is because of how easily accessible they are to the wrong people.

“People have been breeding and keeping these animals for all the wrong reasons, and using these animals as weapons to sell and make a profit irresponsibly and that is where you see tragedy.” Allan Perrins, spokesperson for the Animal Welfare Society of SA, adds that the petition is making an impact. “I spoke to the founder of Indelicate Pitbull Rescue in Cape Town and she already had an influx of pit bulls because people are surrendering their dogs,” he says.

But he believes that instead of a ban, the public can help by supporting vigorous enforcement of existing laws that focus not on breed, but on owners’ responsibility for their dogs’ behaviour. “Breed neutral ‘dangerous dog’ laws, that for example prohibit dogs from running loose off their owners’ property, and ‘anti-chaining’ laws can control the behaviour of individual dogs and owners and thereby help reduce the risk of harm to people and other animals,” he says. “Laws that ban particular breeds of dogs do not achieve these aims and instead create the illusion, but not the reality, of enhanced public safety.