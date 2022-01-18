Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has told Eskom to cut their bloated payroll and get rid of corrupt managers rather than demand South Africans pay more for electricity.

Eskom has applied for a 20.5% increase in the price of krag but the mayor says the hike is unfair and unaffordable.

Yesterday, he made an oral submission at Nersa’s public hearing regarding the proposed price hike.

“I reiterated the City’s call to Nersa — first made in our written submissions last week — to reject Eskom’s application.

“A total of 30 675 Capetonians signed a petition published by the City on Friday calling on Nersa to refuse Eskom’s application,” said Hill-Lewis.

“As Capetonians, our message to Nersa is simple: we simply cannot afford these increases.

“The pandemic and national lockdown led to the closure of hundreds of businesses in our City and the loss of thousands of jobs.”

He warns of further electricity increases in the next few years.

“The price of electricity has risen by 307% over the past 13 years, far exceeding inflation.

“Over and above the 20.5% increase applied for this year, the City has also noted that further increases are planned in future, including an increase of 15.07% in 2023/4 and of 10% in 2024/5.”

Hill-Lewis made some “proactive suggestions” to Eskom to save money, including cancelling tenders with unscrupulous suppliers who massively inflate prices; ending corruption and mismanagement (irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure cost the utility R14.6 billion in 2020); and adopting a greater focus on recovering debt from defaulters rather than targeting those who are paying their bills, who have in effect become “soft targets”.

