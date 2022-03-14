The group of elderly citizens who were left bruised and injured during a bus accident while touring Robben Island have turned down an offer of another tour by the Robben Island Museum CEO.

Instead, the group of 35 are demanding a full refund and commitment from the Museum to fork out the medical bills of the injured seniors.

They also want the Museum to acknowledge the driver was negligent when they were injured due to his alleged erratic driving, reports IOL.

On Friday, Robben Island Museum CEO Abigail Thulare apologised to the group, who described the incident as the “most horrible experience ever”.

The group, which included 22 senior citizens, some of whom were wheelchair bound, said they saved for months and paid R12 100 for the tour they undertook on Wednesday.

They were left injured when a RIM bus driver allegedly left the rear door of the bus open, which was blown off, causing the driver to brake hard, sending passengers sprawling on the floor.

In a statement, Thulare said they were still investigating the matter: “We are currently engaging directly with the affected parties and will be inviting them back to the island to make good on what was supposed to be an exciting and memorable experience, particularly for the seniors.”

However, group leader Fowzia Veerasamy said on Friday they had not spoken to anyone from RIM and that they did not wish to return.

“No! We don't want to go back to the island because it’s too traumatic,” said Veerasamy, who is also the chairperson of the Gatesville neighbourhood watch.

“What we want is for Robben Island to acknowledge the driver’s negligence.

“What we want is for them to compensate the three people that are still at doctors and private hospitals ...” she said.

“The rest of the group just want a refund and do not want to step foot on the island.”

