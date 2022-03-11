Hanover Park residents took to the streets on Thursday to address the issues of gender-based violence and other social ills in their community.

About 50 residents walked through the streets to pray, raise awareness and urge victims to speak out.

Organisers, the Alcardo Andrews Foundation, were joined by other organisations and also prepared lunch for all.

Spokesperson Lesley Wyngaard says: “We have noticed that in Hanover Park, women are not important and we have decided to come out and show men that we are here and we are not in the old time where patriarchy was in full force. It is about time that we are seen and heard as women.”

She adds that there is another huge issue and that is the ongoing gang war in the area.

RECLAIMING THEIR ROADS: The Alcardo Andrews Foundation’s Lesley Wyngaard. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The foundation’s metal container, from where they feed 100 people every day, is stationed on a veldjie where skollies used to attack each other.

“The container is on a field where gangs would often fight because of territory. Stone throwers would fight their battles on that land, however, since we are feeding there, there is little to no fighting on there.

“Part of our reason for the prayer walk today was that gangsterism is rife here and we need peace in Hanover Park.

“All we are trying to do is curb the violence in our community. I have noticed that most of the organisations are run by women and that is why we went to the street to show that women have had it with the way they are treated in the area.”

Caroline Peters of Bridgetown is from the Cape Flats Women’s Movement and says: “It was more than GBV for us, it was also about gangsterism and we stood with them as the people fighting the same cause, even though we are working in different communities.”

VOICES HEARD: Around 50 mense march through Hanover Park to fight against violence. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The Chairperson of Hanover Park Cricket, Ashraf Allie, says: “I have a wife and daughter, we have a women’s team and girls’ team.

“I know people who are abused by males, it is sad that they are abused both physically and mentally, that’s why we are standing with the women.”

