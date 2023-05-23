Three months have passed since the mysterious disappearance of Town Centre manager Shireen Rasool, but her family has not given up hope of finding her alive. The 47-year-old vanished without a trace on February 15, after she was last seen walking towards the taxi rank in Town Centre having dropped off her daughter at her older sister.

The mom of two from Strandfontein was supposed to attend her weekly managers meeting but never arrived, sparking fears of an abduction after she had apparently received threats weeks before her disappearance. A relative said Rasool had told family about threats she has been receiving but did not elaborate about the severity or where they came from. The founder of Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit and Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams said the case is still open.

“There are no new updates with regards to Shireen’s case. We are constantly following up on all leads or new information we receive about the case.” In March, Williams along with SAPS, the K9 Unit and various community safety structures scoured empty buildings and shops in the centre but it did not yield any success. Williams has appealed to anyone with information to come forward: “Information will be treated with confidentiality.”

Any information can be sent via email to [email protected]ail.com Rasool was last seen wearing a black skirt and denim and blue top. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the investigation and search is still ongoing, with the assistance of a private investigator. “Morgues and hospitals are checked on a regular basis, flyers have been reposted weekly with no positive feedback.

“Bank accounts and cellular telephone records were checked, nothing positive [yielded].” Van Wyk said video footage was also checked but yielded nothing positive. “DNA swab tests on family members were conducted with no positive outcome as yet.”