A lesbian couple has gone public after a Cape Town jeweller refused to sell them an engagement ring, citing religious beliefs. The couple will now be turning to the Equality Court to bring Craig Marks Diamonds to book.

This is the second time in three years that jeweller Craig Quinton refused to assist a same-sex couple. Candice van Eck tells the Daily Voice she wanted to surprise her girlfriend with the ring but ‘thanks’ to the Melkbosstrand jeweller, the moment was ruined. Candice says she did not see the need to tell Quinton that she is gay.

But after she mentioned her partner’s name he didn’t return her calls, and when she changed numbers, he sent her an email informing her that they “don’t sell to same-sex couples”. The email reads: “You did mention on the phone that it’s an engagement ring for a female partner. “We, unfortunately, do not provide rings for the purposes of engagement or marriage for same-sex couples.

“This is out of faith towards God as he has said between man and woman.” The Gqeberha woman says she was taken aback by the message as Quinton was previously willing to deliver the ring to her. “Obviously that was extremely disheartening for me to hear,” says Candice. “It made me feel different and I had never really been discriminated against in the past.

“He has the right to refuse, but the basis of his refusals are completely incorrect and as I have also learned, illegal.” Candice says she felt Quinton was trying to force his beliefs onto her. FIRM: Craig Marks Diamonds won’t provide rings for gay nuptials “It was completely unnecessary; yes, he is entitled to his beliefs but did he have to go and force them onto me? And almost bash me in a way that I’m sinning.

“I’m now questioning everything. I had my nails done and now I question, should I let them know I’m gay? Are they willing to work on my hands if I’m gay? “We are going to Equality Court next year and we are ready for the challenge.” The couple got engaged in Greece and are due to get married on February 25. Quinton did not reply to requests for comment, instead referring the media to the company’s Facebook page.