The family of a six-year-old Kensington boy who was kidnapped outside his home, says they have received no ransom demands. Shahnawaaz Asghar was about to leave for school at 7.45am on Wednesday, when six men stormed into the 4th Avenue house and snatched the boy to the horror of his shocked parents.

Eyewitnesses say the suspects travelling in two cars, a white VW Polo sedan and a silver Ford hatchback. As the search for the little boy continues, family spokesperson, Dawood Esack says he has been made aware of reports that the kidnappers have demanded R500 000 for Shahnawaaz’s release, but the family has denied these claims. Family spokesperson, Dawood Esack says no ransom demand was made “I have heard about that and I have been in contact with the family and there has not been any reports about the ransom. We don’t know anything about that,” he tells the Daily Voice.

The Daily Voice also contacted Shahnaawaz’s uncle, who wants to remain anonymous, who also confirmed that no ransom demand was made. “That is fake news that is going around,” he says. Kensington CPF Chairperson, Cheslyn Steenberg has urged mense to only share verified information.