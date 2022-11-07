The hartseer parents of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was abducted on her way to school, are anxiously waiting for her kidnappers to call. The dramatic scene which unfolded at Amber Court on Yusuf Gool Boulevard on Friday has residents living in fear for their safety.

Shortly after 7am, cops flooded the scene where a maroon Honda BR-V stood. The traumatised driver was seen explaining to cops how the snatchers went straight for Abirah and left him and another child behind. ABDUCTED: Abirah Dekhta, eight, was taken from a maroon Honda BR-V Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says the abduction took place shortly after the driver arrived at Amber Court to collect the third child as part of a lift club to Rylands Primary.

“Abirah and another little boy were inside the car as they are part of a lift club,” Veerasamy explains. “Just as he arrived he was ambushed by two black men with guns who went straight for the little Indian girl who was sitting in the front passenger seat. “They took the driver’s cellphone and car keys and shots were fired but no injuries.”

Abirah’s turquoise school bag could still be seen in the vehicle as cops cordoned off the area. Residents who witnessed the kidnapping say a little boy seated in the backseat ducked as shots were fired. “He is so clever, he just ducked behind the seat, but he is very traumatised and his father came to fetch him.”

Residents reeling in fear of their safety According to the Weekend Argus, the victim is the daughter of cellphone businessman Aslam Dekhta and wife Salama of Rylands. They are originally from India and have five children. The child’s uncle, who asked not to be identified and who spoke on behalf of the family, told the Weekend Argus they were waiting on communication from the kidnappers.

“We own a cellphone business in Gatesville, it is cellphone parts that we supply. There has been no contact, they are waiting on the call,” he explains. Veerasamy says the bakkie used by the kidnappers was spotted in the area earlier. “People have confirmed seeing the vehicle two days earlier, apparently scouting the area,” she adds.