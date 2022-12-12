The Council For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says that the government has no clear plan to sort out the current crisis of heavy load shedding in the country.
On Saturday afternoon, power utility Eskom implemented Stage 5 load shedding at short notice due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.
Early last month, the CSIR announced that it would monitor the hours of power cuts and stages of load shedding and how that is affecting the country.
In November, it released data in which they emphatically stated just how much worse load shedding had become this year.
It said between January and September, the country had experienced nearly 2 000 hours of load shedding – the most since the country first implemented load shedding 15 years ago.
Speaking to eNCA, CSIR senior researcher Monique le Roux said: “At the end of October, we were looking at about 230% increase in load shedding compared to last October, but at the moment, we are looking at about 260% increase compared to this time last year with a total of 6400GWh [gigawatt hours] of unserved energy for 2022.”
According to Le Roux, the price of unserved energy costs the country about R87 per kilowatt that is not supplied, while the economy lost about R60 billion this year due to load shedding.
She added that from mid-December, there was usually a drop in the demand for power as a result of most industries closing for holidays.