The Council For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says that the government has no clear plan to sort out the current crisis of heavy load shedding in the country. On Saturday afternoon, power utility Eskom implemented Stage 5 load shedding at short notice due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.

Early last month, the CSIR announced that it would monitor the hours of power cuts and stages of load shedding and how that is affecting the country. In November, it released data in which they emphatically stated just how much worse load shedding had become this year. It said between January and September, the country had experienced nearly 2 000 hours of load shedding – the most since the country first implemented load shedding 15 years ago.