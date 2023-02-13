President Cyril Ramaphosa was still applying his mind on the cabinet reshuffle as speculation continues to mount following the State of the Nation Address.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday that the president has not decided on his new cabinet makeup as well as the first Minister of Electricity, but an announcement would be made soon.
There are already positions that need to be filled immediately after Fikile Mbalula, who heads the transport ministry, was elected ANC secretary-general in December.
Ayanda Dlodlo’s position has not been filled since she left to join the World Bank.
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been acting as Minister of Public Service and Administration for the last 10 months.