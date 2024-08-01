Buying skelm prepaid electricity tokens from illegal or ghost vendors will come to an end on November 24, Eskom has warned. The parastatal said the tokens will not be able to load in the new pre-coded meters.

The power utility has urged its customers to complete the manual Do It Yourself (DIY) recoding process to be able to purchase and load their top-up prepaid electricity tokens after the cut off date. “If a meter is pre-coded and the customer buys illegal prepaid tokens from illegal or ghost vendors, they will not be able to recode or load the illegal top-up prepaid electricity tokens,” Eskom said. November 24 is the cut-off date for meters to be recoded to continue to accept pre-paid tokens, reportss IOL.

On Tuesday Eskom revealed it has pre-coded 6.6 million out of its 6.9 million pre-payment meters to ensure that customers continue to buy power beyond the deadline. Eskom mentioned that pre-coding of the meters will not impact the usage of old credit tokens until the DIY process is completed but said it was crucial as old credit tokens will not function after the meter is recoded by a customer through the DIY process. In a statement, Eskom’s Group Executive for Distribution Monde Bala said that they have changed their approach to deliver the goal of making it as easy as possible for customers using pre-paid meters to do even after the deadline.