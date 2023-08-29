Activists are calling for harsher action against Anushka Braaf, who was filmed viciously attacking her love rival Mishqah Arend on the backseat of her car. This was revealed on Monday as Anushka, 23, returned to the dock at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, where she faces charges of assault and crimen injuria.

Hundreds of angry mense gathered at the court where Mishqah received a hero’s welcome, while others threatened to moer Anushka. VICTIM: Mishqah Arend. Picture: Leon Knipe The attack on the 25-year-old mom caused outrage after the video went viral on social media. It was subsequently dubbed the “Mish and Nush Saga” by social media users, who mostly slammed Anushka and labelled her a bully.

In the shocking clip, Mishqah is seen sitting on the backseat of Anushka’s car and is being filmed by a vrou who is holding a baby on her lap. Anushka swears at Mishqah and accuses her of skinnering about her. The argument also appears to be centred around a man named “Ameer”. Mishqah begs for Anushka not to moer her, but the latter stops the vehicle and hits her with her fists until blood is seen running from her face.

According to a source close to Mishqah’s family, she was accused of “stepping into” Anushka’s marriage. “But it is not true. [He] was after Mishqah and she was not really into him. Anushka and [him] were married but separated two years ago,” the woman explained. Standing with placards, mense on Monday chanted “Down with Anushka”. Most of the public were prevented from entering the courtroom.

Mense took photographs of Anushka in the court passageways and made gat of her for covering her head with a doekie. CHARGED: Anushka Braaf. Picture supplied National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed the charges: “Anushka Braaf appeared at Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. The matter has been postponed to 6 September for further investigation and consultation with the complainant.” Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation said that activists believe Anushka should also be charged with kidnapping after luring Mishqah into her vehicle under false pretences.

Anushka allegedly asked Mishqah to get into the car as she wanted to apologise for previously assaulting her. “So many people came out to show their support for, but we do not believe the charges are harsh enough,” said Peters. ‘DOWN WITH ANUSHKA’: A big crowd gathered outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court to voice their outrage. “The fact is she took her under false pretences and without her consent and this amounts to kidnapping.