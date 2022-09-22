Cops have rubbished claims that the murder of a Manenberg gang boss on Tuesday is linked to the hit on the son of slain dik ding Rashied Staggie. Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama says the shooting, which resulted in the death of an alleged gang laanie and drug mert, was an isolated incident and linked to an argument.

He says shortly after 3pm, two men were shot in a gang-related incident which resulted in the death of Eugene “Kasba” Smit, 47, and a second ou being hurt in a separate shooting. When the Daily Voice arrived in Tagus Road, residents said Kasba was known as one of the leaders of the Jesters but they described him as a kind man. GANG-RELATED: Police on the scene of the fatal shooting of a Manenberg dik ding ‘Kasba’ Zama adds: “It is alleged that the 47-year-old male, a prominent member of a local gang, had an argument with his assailants in Lillian Court, when shots were heard.

“He ran trying to evade injury, but he was cornered in Tagus Road and was shot at point-blank range in his head. He collapsed and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.” He says that 15 minutes later, a 27-year-old bra was sitting in the kitchen of a council flat in Gail Court when an unknown suspect peered through the kombuis window, and then fired several shots at the unsuspecting victim. “They hit him twice in the head and left him with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body,” Zama adds.

“He was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital in a critical condition. “In both incidents the suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Both incidents are gang-related. “A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.”

He says that while more resources were called in to restore calm, the shooting was an isolated incident and not linked to the death of Staggie's son, Abdullah Boonzaaier, who was shot and killed in Beatrix Court on Saturday night. Boonzaaier was a well-known member of the Fancy Boys and had been living in Woodstock. "The shooting on Tuesday is in no way related to the death of Dullah and cannot be linked," Zama says.