Crime fighters are calling on Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to make good on the promises made by predecessor Dan Plato two years ago to install lights along Baden Powell Drive after yet another body was found on the weekend.

But the City of Cape Town was on Monday unable to respond to questions posed about the former mayor’s project, while the bodies continue to pile up.

According to a Daily Voice source, cops were called to Mnandi beach on Sunday morning at 8am where the body of an unknown man had been found.

SHOCKING: Bodies have been piling up

“He was shot three times in the chest and his upper body was burnt. It also appears he was killed elsewhere and dumped there”.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the case: “The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

“The suspect/s are yet to be arrested. A murder case was opened for investigation”.

The notorious coastal road was dubbed the “killing fields of the Cape Flats”, where gangs and killers can dump bodies undetected.

In September 2020, Plato told the media that he had asked City officials to put together a proposal to improve lighting along the 25km stretch of road, while the installation of CCTV cameras at hot spots was also being considered.

Questioned four months later about the progress, Plato’s office said a proposal about installing high mast lights was “in process”.

Dan Plato promised two years ago to install lights along Baden Powell Drive. File photo

Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, Abie Isaacs, says they are questioning whether the mayor will see the project through at all.

“The former mayor in 2020 committed himself to putting up CCTV and other security measures.

“It’s two years later and we have not seen any progress,” he says.

“We would like to know what is the plan from the current mayor?

“We also note that all these cases have become cold cases except for one instance where people were caught dumping bodies.”

NO PROGRESS: Mayor Hill-Lewis. File photo

Strandfontein Community Police Forum chairperson, Sandy Schuter, says robbers have now taken to hurling bricks at passing motorists in a bid to get them to stop.

“It does not mean that he is no longer the mayor that the promise or the commitment made is now invalid,” she says.

Asked what Hill-Lewis plans to do about the issue, the City would only say: “The City is looking into the particulars of this matter and will respond in due course.

“In general, public lighting installation continues across the city.”

