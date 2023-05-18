Learning at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is still hanging in the balance after all academic activities were suspended last week with no clear sign of when it will resume. CPUT closed amid violent protest action at the Bellville and Wellington campuses.

Students protested over a new NSFAS funding condition, the R45 000 accommodation cap, a perceived lack of shuttle services and other kwale. The unrest saw two vehicles and a building set alight at the CPUT Bellville South campus. WRECK: Burnt vehicles. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) On Friday, CPUT vacated all its residences and sent students home.

However, hundreds of students reportedly waited innie koue at Tygervalley for buses to transport them to other provinces. CPUT said 52 buses left the Mother City. There has been no agreement yet as to when students will resume their classes, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said on Wednesday. “Management had two days of meetings with student leaders where the list of grievances was thrashed out,” she said.

“Our heads of teaching and learning continue their engagements and scenario planning with regard to the conclusion of Term 1. Once that has been approved it will be communicated.” CPUT’s Student Representative Council didn’t respond to queries. Chairperson Zonke Ncapayi previously said there was no reason for students to be sent home.