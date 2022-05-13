After nearly two weeks cops have been unable to trace the woman who snatched a two-month-old baby in Bishop Lavis despite an identikit of her being circulated on social media. Francis, 41, the mom of Kai-Isha Meniers says she is starting to lose hope as no new leads have surfaced.

Kai-Isha went missing on 30 April while her mom was inside Shoprite running errands for a neighbour. ABDUCTED: Baby Kai-Isha Meniers Francis said the kidnapper approached her and pretended to be pregnant, even buying her nappies and food to gain her trust, then took the child and vanished without a trace. The woman was captured on CCTV footage leaving with the child and getting into a car.

“I was so happy when they released a picture of that woman because we thought that we will get somewhere but nobody knows who this woman is. “I have to take tablets to sleep but every night I skrik wakker looking for my daughter. I just want her home.” WANTED: Identikit of the kidnapper Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson, Graham Lindhorst, says search parties will once again gather on Saturday to help find Kai-Isha.