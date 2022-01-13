Despite a reward being offered to anyone with information regarding the vandalism of a brand-new train in Steenberg last week, officials say there are still no leads.

The R5 000 reward was offered by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Tuesday, a week after the incident.

“The City is offering a R5000 reward for anyone who can give us information that leads to a positive identification and arrest of those responsible for stoning the brand new train...” the mayor said.

“The southern line had not been operating for a long time and now that we have a beautiful new train that Metrorail and Prasa have invested in, on the very first day of operation it was damaged by a stoning incident.”

According to Nana Zenani, the Metrorail spokesperson, a case of malicious damage to property was opened after a group of boys stoned the train at Steenberg Station on its way to Fish Hoek.

Nana says the damage amounted to R20 000 and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“The stone caused damage to the side window of the driver’s cabin which will now have to be replaced.

“The assets were bought and are being maintained using taxpayer monies.”

She confirmed that Metrorail is in the process of reinstating services across all its lines.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Kirstenhof Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property with no arrests yet.

Anyone with information can contact Metrorail on 080 021 0081 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]