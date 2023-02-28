Police are yet to make an arrest in the case of a City of Cape Town official who was shot and killed at a housing construction site in Delft. Wendy Kloppers from Kuils River worked in the City’s Environmental Affairs Department.

On February 16, while Kloppers sat in her white BMW with her colleague at the entrance of the housing site in N2 Gateway, gunmen opened fire at her. Power Construction N2 Gateway site in Delft. File photo Kloppers died at the scene while her colleague was left injured. The shooters fled in a vehicle and are still at large.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said yesterday the matter was still under investigation, and no arrests had been made. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, together with the City of Cape Town, had offered a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the successful conviction of all those involved in the murder. The same site was also targeted by gunmen a week prior to Kloppers’ murder, where three construction workers were shot and wounded.