Tenants from Elsies River are accusing Eskom of human rights violations after they’ve been without krag since Christmas. Tania Stevens and her family moved into their new home in Balvenie Street a month ago, but their dream has turned into a nightmare.

“We moved in during August thinking that it was only a normal power failure and would be fixed soon, but then the tenants who had been living on the property for over eight years said that the meter box blew and they’ve been without electricity since Christmas Eve last year,” a kwaad Tania said. “I tried for over a month now to get Eskom to come out but they just keep checking off our references as ‘being assisted’.” She says their human rights are being violated.

“We charged our phones in the car and ended up having to kickstart my car because the battery was running down fast. “We have to bathe with water from a gas kettle in small baths, and we have to eat bread for a living as our fridges are not working,” Tania added. “I feel like I might as well be living on the streets as I cannot stand the cold at night.”

The Daily Voice has seen several screenshots of her attempts to get Eskom to resolve their issue. NO HELP: Messages to Eskom Tania’s frustrated partner John adds that electricity is a human right and not a luxury. “How on earth does it take almost 10 months to fix an electricity box, and cables hanging loose from the pole in front of our house, it’s a nightmare with Eskom.”