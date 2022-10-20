A family in Hanover Park has been left in the dark for two months after their electricity was cut, and say they were shocked to learn that they are being evicted by the City of Cape Town. George Davids, 44, says his family have been living in the caretaker’s cottage on the sports field in Hanover Park for more than 38 years.

“My dad was the caretaker of the field and moved out in August, but me and my family continued staying in the house and we have Wendy houses in the yard where my sister and her children live,” he explains. “We had load shedding, everyone else’s lights went on, except ours. I went to the offices where my dad works and a lady told me that they are trying to evict us and they won’t help us. “I was amazed because this was the first time I have heard about this.”

ISSUE: Hanover Park Davids explains that he begged the City of Cape Town, Council office, housing and recreation for help but all he received was a bunch of reference numbers. “I had three electricians come check out the electricity but they are not allowed to work on council property because it is an offence. “My lawyer and the City have been back and forth and they kept saying they will investigate and keep giving me a new reference number,” the father says miserably.

“My family is struggling, we have babies and we cannot even make bottles. “The neighbours assist us but they get dik of us, we haven’t had a proper bath in warm water or a decent meal because there is no fridge to put our meat in.” When Daily Voice reached out to the City on Tuesday, they replied: “The City will investigate the particulars of this matter. A team will likely visit the site tomorrow morning, 19 October 2022.”