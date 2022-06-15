A Bishop Lavis woman says she has been without electricity since mid-May despite paying Eskom over R4 000, while she’s been waiting for a prepaid meter to be installed at her home since November 2019. Lavona Adams, 61, has now been without krag for a month.

“At the start of June, I paid R3 200 for bills that I got since last year and then last week, I paid Eskom another R873 but my power was still cut in the middle of May and has been off since then,” she says. “When I do have electricity, then I get massive bills of over R1 000 but I only put on the light of the room I am in, while I do not watch television and I have a gas stove. “There is no reason why my bills must be so high and I am a pensioner, so I had to borrow money for the bill I paid now.”

SKY-HIGH: Eskom bill The River Road resident says she has had to spend extra money that she does not have just to live. “I have to go to my neighbours to charge my phone and I have to give them R30 every time, so that is every day while I cannot buy food because I have no electricity for my fridge. body.copy.bold: “I have to mostly eat porridge and I have a small geyser that is just barely able to provide me with hot water.”

body.copy.bold: Despite various calls to Eskom, Lavona said she has gotten no joy from the power utility. body.copy.bold: She has also previously appeared in the Daily Voice to rek her bek about her electricity issues. body.copy.bold: “My daughter works at a call centre and she has a lot of emails that she sent to Eskom and has made many calls but we get nothing,” she says.