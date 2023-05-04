The Education and Allied Workers Union (EUSA) have raised their concerns about the ongoing load shedding and the strain it has on everyone. Chairperson of EUSA Andre de Bruyn, explained that while learners lose a minimum of two hours a day of learning, the real impact lies in the influence on the quality of education.

“We take CAT and IT, electricity is completely necessary for the subjects to function. “In the poorest schools with huge classroom situations, and overcrowding being the norm, teachers often use technology to make teaching easier and to get learners to engage and grow academically, which would be a tremendous task otherwise.” CONCERNED: Andre. De Bruyn said load shedding also meant that the curriculum stays behind and it cannot come or be brought to its full potential.

“This places a lot of strain on teachers and learners because of the hours lost due to load shedding. “It is absolutely possible for affluent schools to get generators or have solar panels put up, so that the practical subjects can at least function properly. “The majority of schools, however, do not have the funding to get a generator or additional resources to bring quality education to the fore.

“Load shedding brings regression in education and takes schools back to the dark ages, excuse the pun.” The union said while it knows that the WCED is not the cause, they would still like a meeting with the department to try and address the issue. The WCED’s spokesperson Bronagh Hammond admitted that load shedding has impacted negatively on CAT & IT.