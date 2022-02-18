False Bay College students say they’re learning the hard way with no access to electricity, running water or internet at the Mitchells Plain campus.

Robin-Lee Crocker, a 34-year-old Business Management student, said the campus, situated on the grounds of Cedar High School in Spine Road, consists of prefab buildings, none of which has a working toilet.

“We had to make use of portable toilets until the school finally spoke with Cedar to give us access to two toilets.

“Besides the water issue, we also do not have any computers so how are we expected to learn?

“We have tests in seven weeks’ time and we are completely unprepared for them.

“If you fail then it is not only an extra six months that you must study but a lot of us have bursaries that will be badly affected.”

The Lentegeur resident says the students’ numerous complaints to the college fall on deaf ears.

“When we complain then nothing happens and when they do respond to us, then we just get promises or we get told they are working on it,” says Robin-Lee.

“They do not give us any sort of deadline of when things will change or anything specific to ease our complaints, but they expect us to meet our deadlines and do our work.”

According to the student, other courses at the campus such as educare and bookkeeping are all affected by the lack of electricity.

Christiana Nel, Deputy Principal of False Bay College, says everything is being done to address the students’ issues.

“The college is working exceptionally hard to ensure bulk services are in place to support quality teaching and learning, with the least amount of disruption to campus life and operations.”

FACILITY: Prefabs used at False Bay College Mitchells Plain campus

She added that the Mitchells Plain campus has been around for the last 15 years, and was located in Merrydale Road last year before it moved to its current location. There are plans for a permanent campus.

“The construction of a state-of-the-art campus in Mitchells Plain for surrounding communities is a long-held dream of False Bay and plans are under way for the construction of this campus which is planned for opening in 2024.”

[email protected]