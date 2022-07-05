More than 10 homes in Hillview have been without electricity since Thursday night after an electric box blew, apparently due to load shedding. Sean Damon, who lives in Vultee Crescent, said the box opposite his house exploded and caught fire when the electricity came back after their two-hour shutdown.

“Our lights came back on after 8pm but close to 9pm, the box started popping and then it blew,” he says. “It must have been the surge of when the power came back on because nobody was near the box when it blew while after the fire, the guys here in the area still came to strip the box of whatever copper they could get.” Sean said he and his family of five had to build fires for cooking and rely on neighbours to keep their food in the fridge.

STRUGGLE: Sean Damon of Hillview “I had to throw away sieka R300 worth of meat. “I must also keep my food in the neighbour’s freezer so I must pay them but for us to cook, we must now use a small gas skotteltjie that a friend gave me and we have to stand by the fire to keep warm at night. “I do not even charge my phone anymore because it will cost extra money so I just let it die.”

Another resident told the Daily Voice that they called Eskom to fix the box but so far nobody has responded to their calls. CAUSE: Electricity box exploded “It’s still hot and there was smoke coming off it on Friday night. “It is mos dangerous to have something like this but nobody is coming to help us.”