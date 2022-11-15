The murder trial of Janika Mello came to a grinding halt at the Western Cape High Court on Monday due to the unavailability of judges. After three years, the two men accused of raping and murdering the Heinz Park teen were notified yesterday that their trial will only commence next year.

Leeroy Rose and Allester Abrams returned to court on Monday where they were expected to plead, but proceedings were hamstrung when the State prosecutor asked for a postponement to next year. Chaos broke out in the Cape Flats community last year after Abrams was released as he was not linked to the murder charge. AT COURT: Allester Abrams Angry moms marched to his home where they demanded he leave their community, saying rapists were not welcomed.Abrams had been in custody since the 14-year-old girl was found dead in the backyard of her ouma’s house.

Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High to support a local soccer club on August 31, 2019. Family outside the Western Cape High Court The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home and her half-naked body was found in her backyard the following morning. Used condoms were found around her and the left side of her face was smashed in with a concrete block.