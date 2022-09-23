Manenberg residents are remaining toebek about the identity of the gunman who shot and killed the son of slain gang boss Rashied Staggie as cops skarrel for clues. Nearly a week after Abdullah “Dullah” Boonzaaier, 34, was gunned down in Beatrix Court, cops say they are no closer to finding the killer as mense refuse to speak.

Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama says cops believe the reluctance of residents to come forward is out of loyalty for Staggie, who was the leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang. Zama lifted the lid amid speculation about which gang had targeted Dullah, who was shot in the head while visiting the council court which was know as one of the stronghold’s of his father before his assassination. Zama says: “What we know about the shooting is only this: Dullah came to Manenberg with his Golf 7 and went to Beatrix Court where he was dowelling with dice.

“It appeared that they were on their haunches and a gunman came from behind, tripped him so he fell, and then started opening fire on him. “He was shot eight times. He never stood a chance and died.” He says during the investigation, detectives were confronted with mense refusing to give cops any information.

“The docket is still with us but there are no arrests made because people don’t want to say anything. “There is no information on who the shooter is despite allegations that the Hard Livings are behind it. There is no proof at all.” He says “bad blood” existed between Dullah and many gangs in Manenberg after he allegedly tried to kill his own father.

“You see, Dullah always thought he would take over the HLs. In fact, he thought it was his birthright. “But Staggie had other plans and elected one of his own men to take over. “When Staggie was alive, the tensions were brewing already and Dullah joined the Terrible Josters and took the Hard Livings’ ground in Woodstock and made everyone a Terrible Hard Livings.

“One night while his father was in Beatrix Court, he even shot at him and missed. A five-year-old girl was hit in the face as a result.” Klein Amy-Lee Hendricks was one of seven people hit in the shooting and was struck in the face. SAD TALE: Amy-Lee Hendricks Amy-Lee, who was a Grade R pupil at Edendale Primary School at the time, had to undergo an emergency surgery to repair the damage to her mouth after the bullet ripped through her lip, crushed her teeth and exited through her cheek.