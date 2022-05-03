Eastridge residents affected by the constant accidents happening at the circle on the corner of 6th Avenue and Katdoring Road say they are gatvol of being ignored. It’s nearly a month since the last accident happened at the house of Nicolette Cupido, a single mom of four, when an alleged drunk firefighter rammed into her home.

Nicolette said the fireman offered to fix the damage if she didn’t lay a charge against him. He promised to return the next day but she says he lied and now her wall is still lying in the same place it was since the accident on 9 April. Neighbour Martha, who is also a victim of the frequent accidents, says they are also being ignored by the ward councillor.

On 13 April, ward councillor Solomon Philander told the Daily Voice and residents that he would get engineers on site to resolve their concerns. He said the extra speed humps and a calming circle were installed to slow down traffic on the busy road, but added: “The City can’t protect private property. We did put extra traffic signs up. “I will go to my office now and contact engineers to help resolve this matter.

“I can’t promise it will be soon and what they’ll do but I will follow up.” But Nicolette says she is highly disappointed in both the councillor and the fireman who has gone quiet. “There’s been no contact, no visit, no help, nothing, my wall is just lying there.”