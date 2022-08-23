Knole Park residents in Ottery say they are still waiting for promises made by disaster management to provide them with supplies after their homes were flooded during heavy rains last week. Resident Erica Baadjies said disaster management officials came out to the area on Wednesday and Thursday and promised to provide them with wooden pellets to elevate them from the water.

“They said they would come to bring us pellets and they gave me three names of people that will come but they have not come or even called me since then,” she says. AWAIT HELP: Disaster Risk in Knole Park “The thing we really need are supplies because we lost everything and we cannot really make food because our homes are filled with water.” She says mense are upset and feeling miserable and want to know why disaster management officials are ignoring their plight.

Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the Disaster Risk Management Centre, said the department completed their assessment of the area and are currently waiting on other departments for the supplies. “The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre completed the assessment in the affected area, and requested the city’s transport department to provide milling and sand while Sassa was requested to provide humanitarian relief.” ISSUE: Resident in ankle-deep flood water A statement by the city blamed the national government for the lack of services.