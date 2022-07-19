“Let him hang.” These were the words of Philippi residents as they celebrated the sentencing of convicted killer and rapist, Leonard Mzingeli, at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Mzingeli was found guilty of the rape and murder of 17-year-old Amahle Quku, whose half naked body was discovered on a veldjie in June 2020. Her death sparked a riot after it was revealed that a community leader had allegedly handed Mzingeli over to police. Amahle Quku Amahle Quku 17 year old. Picture supplied Angry residents protested in the streets by blocking roads with burning tyres and even demolished the community leader’s shack and shot and injured him.

Residents had demanded Mzingeli be handed over to the community. Mzingeli faced various charges including two counts of rape, murder and the attempted murder of Grace Mufadu, 27. The brave woman came forward after Amahle’s death and told the Daily Voice how Mzingeli had brutally raped her, stabbed her, slit her throat and left her for dead, about a year before he attacked Amahle.

Standing in the dock on Tuesday, Mzingeli covered his face with a buff to avoid being photographed as the press filled the courtroom. Leonard Mzingeli was sentenced at the Western Cape High Court. Picture. Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Acting Judge Nolundi Nyati did not hold back as she told Mzingeli that he only admitted to raping and killing Amahle because DNA evidence had linked him to the crime scene. She said men like him were the reasons that women felt unsafe: “His actions show his hatred for the opposite sex. He shamelessly imposed himself on women who just wanted to enjoy themselves.”

Nyati also slammed Nyanga police for not arresting him after Grace was raped, saying they could have prevented Amahle’s death. “It is disheartening that officials did not act. The courts can only do right if the police do right,” she said, and ordered that a copy of her judgement be sent to the provincial police commissioner. Mzingeli was sentenced to 25 years for each count of rape and the murder of Amahle and slapped with another 15 years for the attempted murder of Grace.

He received a total of 90 years but as the sentences will run concurrently he will only spend 25 years in prison. Speaking outside court, Grace said she was happy with the three life terms but believes he should hang. Grace Myfadu Grace said she was happy with the three life terms. “I wish the death penalty was still available in South Africa because that is what he deserves,” she said.