The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled against a man who wanted to stop paying maintenance to his ex-wife, saying she made up to R150 000 as an escort. On October 18, 2022 the court granted an order suspending the obligation of maintenance to the vrou after her ex man submitted an affidavit stating that his former partner made between R88 000 and R153 000 per month.

The man used a private investigator and relied on the PI’s report with a set of internet advertisements to compile his application. However, the ex-wife denied that her income from being an escort exceeds a few thousand rand a month. In his judgment, Judge Stuart Wilson said the investigator’s report had not been confirmed under oath and the spouse’s evidence failed to expand beyond the report and internet advertisements, ultimately falling short of standard evidence.