The long-awaited murder trial of the woman accused of slashing her fiancée to death six years ago has been postponed once again. Corrine Jackson briefly appeared in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Tuesday, where the State is set to prove that she killed 18-year-old Nadine Esterhuizen, and then attempted to cut her head off at a residence in Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain in September 2017.

Jackson then allegedly locked herself up in the bathroom where she was later found by police with daggers. According to the forensics report, Nadine’s body had 21 stab wounds. GONE: Nadine Esterhuizen, 18. Picture supplied Jackson, a self-confessed ‘emo chick’, claimed that she acted in self-defence and was placed on suicide watch inside hospital.

Her first bail application was denied while her second attempt saw her being granted R5000 bail. In the next four years, Jackson would change lawyers several times, causing the matter to be postponed each time. In May 2022, a new prosecutor was assigned to the case, and asked for time to familiarise themselves with it.

In February, it looked like the case was finally starting to gain momentum when the state called up their first witnesses, including Nadine’s brother in law and sister, who had described the crime scene. Lorenzo Adams testified: “There was blood everywhere, on the kitchen floor, the cupboards, the wall. I just saw blood then I saw Nadine laying there.” The matter was then postponed for two months after the next state witnesses informed the prosecutor they were sick with flu.

On Tuesday the court learnt that the case again had to be postponed after the current defence lawyer also fell ill. The Daily Voice learnt that the case had been postponed for a further two months to allow the State enough time to provide the new defence with transcripts of the testimonies. Outside of court, mense commented on how strange it was that Jackson's case kept getting postponed for the same reasons every time.