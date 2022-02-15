In a blow to the State’s case, it was revealed that the semen found on the body of slain UWC student Jesse Hess was “not enough” to create a DNA profile or link her alleged attackers to her rape.

This was heard at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as DNA expert Warrant Officer Blanche November took the witness stand to explain the results of the DNA report.

David van Boven and Tasliem “ Boontjie” Ambrose are currently on trial for the murders of Jesse and her 85-year-old oupa, Chris Lategan, facing various charges including murder, rape and robbery.

RAPED, STRANGLED: Student Jesse Hess. Picture supplied

The deaths sparked an outcry when their bodies were found after an alleged house robbery on 30 August 2019.

Both of them had been strangled to death, while the state has revealed that Jesse was also raped during the attack.

Van Boven, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was arrested several months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park. He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai.

The second accused Ambrose was arrested several days later and has since piemped Van Boven as the mastermind.

In her testimony November, who is stationed at the SAPS Forensic Laboratory, gave a detailed and complex report on how they tested the DNA evidence presented.

She explained that among the exhibits were swabs from Jesse’s private parts, taken by a pathologist at the crime scene.

In the initial tests, referred to as the “presumptive testing”, semen was found and this prompted the DNA tests.

KILLED: Chris Lategan, 85. File photo

She explained that blood samples were obtained from Van Boven and Boontjie but that during an analysis of the DNA profiles, neither of them could be linked to the semen.

“These exhibits were positive for presumptive tests but when they were subjected to DNA analysis, we found that there wasn’t enough male DNA for us to make a comparison. These exhibits contained mostly female DNA.”

Under cross-examination, November further explained that while only a small amount of semen was needed to determine the DNA profile, the sample provided was not enough.

“When we say there was not enough male DNA, we mean that there was just too much female DNA for us to extract the male DNA.”

She also said that no DNA was found underneath the fingernails of Jesse or Chris, which could link the duo.

The trial continues.

