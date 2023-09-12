After a four-year wait, the family of slain Heinz Park teen Janika Mello once again left the Western Cape High Court disappointed as no trial dates were available. This was revealed by Judge Mark Sher, who said he could not find a court date for the new term due to a clogged court roll.

Leeroy Rose and Allester Abrams returned to court on Monday for pre-trial, where they were expected to receive a trial date. On August 31, 2019, Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, went to a karaoke at Portlands High to support a local soccer club. The teen was later dropped off by a taxi close to her home. Her half-naked body was found in the backyard of her ouma’s house the following morning.

ACCUSED: Abrams Used condoms were found around her and the left side of her face was smashed in with a concrete block. According to the indictment, Abrams and Rose were the last two people seen with Janika, while Abrams was seen by witnesses assaulting the meisie. While Rose is charged with two counts of rape and the murder of Janika, Abrams is only charged with assault.