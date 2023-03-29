A hartseer mother from Ocean View says that she is struggling to find closure as her son’s murder case has not yet been resolved. According to Catherine Nicholson, her 23-year-old son Clarence was shot and killed in Pypie Hof in June 2022 during load shedding, while holding his child on his lap.

“It was load shedding and he was sitting on the stoep with his daughter with his back towards the pink blokke. They shot him while he was sitting with his daughter, they shot him once,” she explained. She says that she has yet to receive a visit from detectives. PAIN: Mother Catherine Nicholson. “There was no one (police officer) at my house yet. I don’t even have a case number, the detective that was on the scene told me that Captain Miller didn’t give him the docket yet, while Miller told me that it was his (Clarence) eie broese who did it,” she says.

She tells the Daily Voice her son used to be a member of a gang, but he left his life of crime for his children. “Hy het stil kom raak met die geboorte van sy kinnes,” she says. “He tried turning his life around, he was spending a lot of time with them and was also looking for work.”

KILLED: Clarence Nicholson, 23. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the investigation is still ongoing. “The circumstances and motive form part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made yet,” he says. Catherine adds that she just wants to close this chapter of her life and move on.