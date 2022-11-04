A furious mom says a teacher sprayed her son with sanitiser and then had the audacity to open a case of assault against the laaitie. The 12-year-old says the onnie even followed him to the toilet while shouting at him, after she refused to let him go to the loo when he asked.

The Grassy Park mom says the Grade 6 pupil at Southfield Primary has been left traumatised. “Last Wednesday, the teacher sprayed sanitiser in my kid’s face and followed him into the loo just to scream in his face and push him,” the mom says. COUNTER: Southfield Primary School teacher also faces a charge against her for actions “The teacher told him to p!ss in his pants and keep quiet because she didn’t want him to go to the loo.”

The mother says she sent an email to both the school governing body and the principal, stating that she wanted to lay a complaint against the teacher for assaulting her child. But the upset mother said last Friday, she was instead told that the onnie had laid a charge against her laaitie. “The teacher has opened up a case against my 12-year-old son saying that he pushed her.

“So the teacher ran to the cops on Thursday and the principal told me I could also go to the police,” the kwaad mother says. The mom says she went to Wynberg police to lay a counter charge. “We went to Diep River [SAPS] where the case [against my son] was opened and the police officer was not there, and our case was not opened, so we went to Wynberg.

“We wanted a hearing with the principal and the school governing body. “My son was called in for a hearing but with a lawyer. “The teacher is employed by the SGB so I can’t log a complaint to the department.”