The family of slain Mitchells Plain teenager Zanton Basson are facing a bleak Christmas as there will be an empty seat at the lunch table this year. Tears flowed at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as his hartseer family protested amid the appearance of his friend Micarlo Grove, who is accused of killing Zanton.

The tragic incident at Westgate Mall on November 18 saw the top pupil from Rocklands High die in hospital after being stabbed in the chest. It is alleged that an argument broke out between the friends after Zanton corrected Micarlo for being rude to an elderly person. Grove turned and allegedly stabbed him. THE ACCUSED: Micarlo Grove. Yesterday, protesters called on the court to deny Grove’s bail application, saying killers deserved to stay in the mang. Proceedings were delayed twice as the accused had not yet appointed a lawyer.

When he was called up for a third time, he confirmed he had obtained a private attorney and would be proceeding with his bail application. The case was postponed to January 4 for a formal bail application. Outside court, Zanton’s heartbroken ouma Glynnis, 53, said the family did not feel like celebrating Christmas this year.