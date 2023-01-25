A Heideveld woman has slammed slapgat social workers for leaving four young girls out in the cold after their foster mother died. The aunt of the meisies, who cannot be named, says she has been begging a social worker from Child Welfare for months to make an application for custody.

The 35-year-old woman says that she is sukkeling to care for the girls – aged four, six, nine and 11 – as she receives no income or support from the department. “My mother was the legal foster mother and the girls are the daughters of my cousin,” she explains. “My mother had been looking after them for over five years because their mother used them to beg on the streets.

“In November, my mother died in her sleep and we informed the social worker. “All she said was we must look nicely after the kids but did not move with their paperwork, and I just assumed responsibility because I was scared they would be sent to a foster home.” The aunt has since left her Mitchells Plain home and her three sons are now being raised by her husband as she cares for the four abandoned sisters.

The family was dealt another blow when the aunt discovered that one of the girls had been raped repeatedly by her uncle while staying in the council flat. Mense went bos and attacked the alleged rapist, who was arrested by Manenberg cops and sent to the mang. “She is doing a lot better now. Every time I must walk to Gatesville and the social worker does not even start our application to the Children’s Court.

“Last week she finally made an appointment then didn’t stiek uit at all,” she says. Social Development Department spokesperson Esther Lewis says: “Upon the social worker’s return from leave, this interview took place on December 12. “Before this application is made at court, the screening process must take place.

“All applicants are screened against the Child Protection Register, police clearance, et cetera to establish their suitability. “It also includes an interview – which was scheduled for Friday, but she was unavailable, and has been rescheduled for [this past] Monday. “Once the screening process is completed, an application will be made to the Children’s Court.