Nearly two months after a horrific shooting in Cravenby which resulted in the deaths of two dads walking home from work, their grieving families say no arrests have been made.
The hartseer families of Peter Carl Petersen, 33, and Frederico Cupido, 22, were left traumatised after watching as the two men – still dressed in their blue overalls – were declared dead by paramedics on June 20.
The Avonwood duo had worked at a cleaning company based in the Parow Industrial Area and travelled the same route through School Street each day.
Speaking to the Daily Voice this week, relatives say they had been informed that witnesses were too bang to speak to police.
“It’s been two months now and the police have tried but the people are too scared to talk. We were also told that there is camera footage but everyone is so scared of these guys [the killers] that they won’t even give footage,” said a family member who asked not to be named.
“As the families, we don’t blame them for being scared, but there is not a day that goes by that we don’t ask why. Everyone knew they were not gang members and we are still so hartseer that they died this way. All we want is answers and justice for them.”
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the matter is still under investigation: “No arrests have been made as yet.”
Anyone with any information on the shootings can anonymously contact the investigating officer Rene Lackay on 068 519 3419 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.