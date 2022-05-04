The proposal to ban cyclists from the Sea Point promenade is off the table after massive support during the public comment process, the City of Cape Town said. After calls for residents to comment on the City’s proposal that cycling no longer be allowed on the popular promenade, the City has concluded a preliminary assessment of the public comments received which show that the majority supported cycling on the promenade.

The City says a total of 1953 comments were received from residents and interested and affected parties between March 10 and April 10. “Although the majority of the respondents support cycling on the promenade, many have raised concerns about pedestrian safety and the potential danger and risk posed by cyclists,” said Councillor Rob Quintas, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility. “Given the preliminary outcome, I want to confirm the proposal to ban cyclists from the promenade is off the table.

“That said, the City will, in coming months, investigate interventions that will improve the safety of all of those using the promenade.” Officials were assessing residents’ comments and proposals and the outcome of the public participation process – including proposals and recommendations on the way forward – would be included in a report. Quintas said this report would be concluded by mid-year, where after it would serve before the portfolio committee on urban mobility and subcouncil 16 for consideration.