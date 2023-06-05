MEC for Mobility, Ricardo MacKenzie, has dismissed any suggestions of allowing bakkies to be used as scholar transport vehicles. He explained that while bakkies, even with canopies on, are not considered appropriate for transporting school laaities, his department is working hard to ensure that pupils get to school safely.

“Light delivery vehicles [bakkies] are not considered appropriate for transporting learners,” MacKenzie said. REJECTED PLEA: MEC Ricardo Mackenzie. File photo “Operating licences will not be issued for such vehicles. “There are specific guidelines on vehicle requirements to ensure the safe transport of learners.”

MacKenzie’s comments come after a horrific accident on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain last week that claimed the lives of five school children. According to a source, the 55-year-old driver, Mninikhaya Mvuli from Khayelitsha, lost control of his Toyota Hilux bakkie and slammed into a tree on the nearby island, causing the canopy of the bakkie to be ripped off and shatter. DRIVER: Mninikhaya Mvuli. Picture: Patrick Louw The learners from Wespoort Primary, Lentegeur High, Duneside Primary, Harvester Primary, Ridgeville Primary and Highlands Primary were flung from the vehicle, which then collided with a robot at the corner of Kerrem and AZ Berman Drive.

Mvuli, who lost a niece in the accident, was charged with five counts of culpable homicide and was expected back for his second appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court today. According to the source, no traces of alcohol were found in the blood of the driver. MacKenzie confirmed that Mvuli did not possess a scholar transport permit and is not on the database for learner transportation.

At his first court appearance, scholar transport drivers from Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha asked authorities to consider giving permits to bakkie drivers as well. HORRIFIC SCENE: The mangled bakkie along AZ Berman Drive Isaac Mzozo, a spokesperson for the group, said: “We use bakkies because we can’t afford taxis, our people also can’t afford scholar transport offered by the schools because it’s costly. “That’s why we are asking that the government makes a way for us as well.

“We will follow regulations, drive with a canopy and so on, just help guide us on how to get permits.” APPEAL: Isaac Mzozo for drivers. Picture: Patrick Louw But, MacKenzie said this will never happen and instead urged drivers to comply with the law. “The Western Cape Mobility Department is working hard to ensure that children get to school safely.

“Our Provincial Regulatory Entity [PRE] is available to assist people who wish to apply for an operating licence to transport learners. “In addition to the department’s regular outreach interventions to offer training and assistance to the industry. “I have personally engaged transport operators on the issues around transporting school children safely.”