Bail has been denied for the woman accused of throwing a kettle of boiling water on a five-year-old boy two weeks ago. Asanda Makaluza appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The 22-year-old Langa vrou initially appeared on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), but on Friday the charge was changed to attempted murder. Makaluza was arrested earlier this month after the family of the young victim opened a case against her. The child had suffered third degree burns as a result of hot water being flung at him.

According to the little boy’s aunt, 34, who did not wish to be named, he was playing with his friends at a parkie opposite the accused’s house when Makaluza came out with the kettle. “What we heard is that she asked the kids what they were doing on her territory. Why didn’t she just ask them to leave? They would have listened,” the aunt said. The children along with the injured boy ran home to tell them about what happened.