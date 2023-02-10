The man accused of killing Rocklands High pupil Zanton Basson appeared in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court yesterday where his bail application was denied. However, the defence lawyer for Micarlo Grove has applied for another bail application which will be heard later this month.

Grove, 22, faces a murder charge for stabbing the 17-year-old who later died in hospital. Grove, who is reportedly a friend of Zanton’s, is accused of stabbing him in the chest after the teen checked him for being rude to an elderly mens. KNIFED TO DEATH: Zanton Basson, 17. The attack took place at Westgate Mall in November and at the time, the family explained that they were told that an argument broke out between the friends after Zanton wysed Micarlo for being rude, and he then stabbed him.

Grove’s lawyer previously told the court that his client was a first-time offender and should be granted bail. However, yesterday the court found that this, and Micarlo’s claims that his child and family was financially dependent on him, were not good enough reasons for him to be set free, as the charge against him was extremely serious. The case was postponed and further arguments for bail will be heard on February 28.

Zanton’s grandma Glynnis said the accused should remain in prison. “At the end of the day he never showed any remorse or said that he was sorry, he showed nothing to the family.” She added that just visiting Zanton’s grave is taking a toll.

“He had bright prospects. He was serving on the Junior City Council because he wanted to be so much in life. He was working in the community, he was working in his class." The hartseer ouma tells the Daily Voice that Zanton was not angry at Micarlo and had forgiven his ‘killer’ before he died. “[But] as a family, we want righteousness and justice. He would have been the next head boy at Rocklands High.”