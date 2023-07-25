The Somali shopkeeper accused of killing Parkwood teen Shelton Williams has been denied bail by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. After weeks of protracted hearings, Muhammed Muktar Mohammed, 27, heard his fate on Friday as Shelton’s family celebrated his incarceration.

Mohammed was busted by Grassy Park Police in June for the shooting of the 15-year-old laaitie at his winkel in Heath Road amid an alleged argument over a lighter. The Grade 8 learner from Fairmount High School was struck in the head and declared dead on the scene, while another teen was shot in the arm and survived. Shelton Williams. File photo His murder sparked an outcry as Public Order Police were called in to secure the huiswinkel, where Grassy Park cops found the murder weapon hidden in the ceiling.

In his hearings, Mohammed claimed he was being made to eat pork at Pollsmoor Prison and complained about the bad conditions in the notorious tjoekie. Shelton’s aunt Sharday Mentor, 36, said the family worked hard to gather more than 700 signatures for a petition calling for bail to be denied. “As a family we are happy his bail was denied. We don’t care about him complaining about the conditions in Pollsmoor as it cannot compare with our pain of losing Shelton,” she added.