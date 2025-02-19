THE Delft Spiritual Crime Prevention leader accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl has been denied bail after appearing at Bellville Magistrates Court yesterday. Pastor Ebrahiem Sardien, 39, also known as Pastor Hiema or Ebie, was arrested in November last year after the meisie reported the incident to the police.

After a long-awaited court appearance at the Bellville Magistrates Court yesterday, his bail application was denied and the matter has been postponed to 15 April for further investigation. According to a community member, the accused went to fetch the girl from her home as he usually fetches the girl every Saturday for praise and worship classes for about two to three hours. The community member said at the time: “The accused then drove to another pastor’s house in The Hague. After that he said the route had to change and he had to do something in Goodwood, she said she is not familiar with the area.”

“They got to a house, with rental rooms, and a woman handed over a key to the pastor. The girl said Hiema gave her the key and asked her to charge his phone in the room. “He entered and threw her against the door, and ended up raping her on the floor. He did all sorts of things to her because she’s still bleeding excessively.” Members from Action Society and Women Impacting The Nation attended the court case.