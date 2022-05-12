The two men, who were arrested in connection with the mass murder of five people in Endlovini in Khayelitsha, have abandoned their bail applications and opted to stay behind bars. Thembani Kobe, 29, and Sipho Mgijima, 25, were nabbed earlier this week for the killings which happened on March 14.

They will now share the dock with Madoda Zwayi, who was arrested a few weeks after the shooting. Police arrested Mgijima in Cala, in the Eastern Cape, last week, while Kobe was found in Khayelitsha on Tuesday. KILLING SPREE: Khayelitsha Before Kobe appeared for the mass murder, he was first in the dock for the illegal possession of firearm, which the court heard could be linked to the mass murder and will be added to that case.

It is alleged that the three attackers first went to New Monwabisi Park where they shot and killed Asanda Nomgaga, 35, and then abducted her boyfriend. They took him to a shack about 300 metres away where they found three other men and killed them all. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Mgijima was traced to Cala where he was hiding out, while Kobe, who had eluded detectives, was busted in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

“An unlicensed firearm believed to be the murder weapon for the five murders, was found in (Kobe’s) possession. “An additional charge of possession of illegal possession of firearm was added to the murder charge he faces,” she said. She added: “Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt-General Thembisile Patekile has commended the unrelenting efforts of the integrated team of police officers who ensured that the perpetrators of these heinous acts are apprehended.”

PRAISE: Thembisile Patekile In court on Wednesday, both Kobe and Mgijima opted for Legal Aid lawyers and abandoned bail. The duo appeared calm as they stood metres apart in the dock. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said: “The prosecutor, Advocate Madoda Peter, told the court that the state will oppose bail, as Mgijima was arrested in Cala in the Eastern Cape and Kobe has the pending case of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition against him.