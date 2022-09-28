Albertinia residents have petitioned the court to deny bail to a ou accused of killing two girls. Timothy Ova, 53, appeared in the Riversdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the discovery of the meisies, aged nine and 10, in his shack in Theronville.

Ova opted for legal aid representation and the matter was postponed to tomorrow, when a formal bail application will be heard in the Albertinia Magistrate’s Court. He was bust on Friday as he tried to flee his Jan Fiskaal Street huis, where the bodies were found, reports Cape Argus. The girls were reported missing last Wednesday, and by Thursday kwaad family and residents who suspected Ova of holding the girls captive forced police to open his shack.

One girl was stuffed into a blue plastic drum, while the other was underneath a bed. A hole had been dug in the floor to try to dispose of their remains. Police confirmed that a preliminary autopsy report revealed that they died of suffocation.

Maureen Vaaltyn, the mother of nine-year-old Jacorine, said she believed Ova killed her daughter because of drugs. “My child loved food and I understand he would always buy and give children sweets, but I think he must have been high on tik,” she said. Community leader Ivan Mangaliso said a petition had been created to deny Ova’s release.