The Grabouw mother who told residents she wanted to braai her two children has abandoned her bail application in court. The woman’s two children, aged three and five, died in a fire at their home in Grabouw on Friday.

It is alleged that Nophethi Mbalekwa, 32, locked Melokuhle and Lolwethu, up in the shack and set it alight. According to her sister, Nophethi sat outside the shack and just stared at the flames, not attempting to rescue her kids. Her sister Zandile Nodada told the Daily Voice: “She casually told us that she was braaing the kids so she could eat them.”