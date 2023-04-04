The parents of the little Mitchells Plain sisters who died in a taxi crash have started a petition to have the driver’s bail revoked. Nishaat Thomas, six, and her baby sister Nurah, two, died in the fatal accident on the corner of Merrydale and Wespoort Drive in Portlands on 3 March.

The Opel Corsa in which the girls were travelling in with their dad Abduragmaan, was hit by a Quantum taxi. Nearly two weeks after the incident, taxi driver Likhona Mgidi, 22, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide. He was released on bail of R3000.

But ouers Raihaana and Abduragmaan Thomas are livid at his release and have drawn up a petition calling on his bail to be revoked and Mgidi to be rearrested. HARTSEER: Raihaana and Abduragmaan Thomas. They also want the charges of culpable homicide to be changed to murder, because they say he got behind the wheel knowing he wasn’t legally allowed to. Raihaana tells Daily Voice: “The pain doesn’t get any easier. Ramadaan doesn’t feel the same.”

The grief-stricken mom said they have also received support from the Western Cape MEC of mobility Ricardo Mackenzie and received messages from random people who are currently on umrah in Mecca. “It feels like they touched so many hearts that we weren’t aware of.” MEC Mackenzie confirmed that he met with the Thomas family and the station commander at Mitchells Plain SAPS to discuss particulars of the case. Mgidi will appear in court on June 21.