Murder accused Lwazi Sibandana has decided not to fight for his freedom and has abandoned his bail application.

The Gugulethu man was arrested for the death of a Department of Community Safety employee.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Lwazi Sibindana appeared at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. He is charged with the murder of Jacqueline Mpontsana.

“He abandoned his bail application and his case has been postponed until 6 May for further investigation.”

It is alleged that Sibandana had an argument with the deceased after she refused to go and sleep with him in his bedroom.

He left the house and went to buy petrol at the garage near his NY109 home on 20 September.

His aunt Yolisa Tingwe says she didn’t know the contents of the two litre bottle he had.

“It was a green liquid and I thought it was just a Jive cooldrink and even when he poured it on her, we didn’t think that he was planning on harming her.

“He threw something at her and she went up in flames, we watched in horror as Jackie screamed for help.

“She ran into the bathroom trying to extinguish herself. As she ran in there she left a trail of flames which ended up burning the entire house.”

“We called the ambulance after Jackie threw herself out of the window.”

Jacqueline, a mother of one, died in hospital hours after she was set alight.

Sibindana had been on the run for four months before he was finally caught in Khayelitsha.

[email protected]